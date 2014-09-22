Icon designs for new app are picture perfect

Iconic showcases some gorgeous icon designs throughout

Icon design can produce some incredible work – from flat design offerings to realistic 3D icons, there's a wealth of inspiration to be had. Here, Prague based designer Filip Slováček created some icon designs for a brand new app game focusing on pop culture and celebrities.

"The guys from Flow Studio reached me out this summer to work on this simple game full of icons. The goal was to have final app in just one month – the result is Iconic," he explains. "Iconic challenges you to translate icons into words. Test your knowledge of visual language and pop culture in a ridiculously fun trivia game!"

Using simple line designs, brilliant colour schemes and seamless typography choices, Iconic is certainly a looker when it comes to app design. The icons created by Slováček really bring out the impeccable design throughout – we can't wait to play it.

Would you play Iconic? Let us know in the comments box below!