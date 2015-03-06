New pop-up show celebrates 100 years of graphic design

The pop-up show celebrates 100 years of graphic design

We told you last October how East-London Kemistry Gallery has committed to becoming the UK's first public gallery dedicated to exploring the history and future of graphic design.

They're still seeking premises for that, but in the meantime, tomorrow they're opening a major pop-up exhibition ‘Kemistry Gallery: 100 Years of Graphic Design’ at Shoreditch’s Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, London EC2A 3EY.

David Pearson's cover for George Orwell's 1984

'Kemistry Gallery: 100 Years of Graphic Design' is both a retrospective of the first decade of Kemistry exhibitions, and a Kemistry-curated tour of a century of design art. It has been funded through a £15,000 commitment from Arts Council England and over £16,000 pledged by nearly 600 supporters on Kickstarter.

There will also be a series of three talks on design history and practice, involving some of the leading current practitioners and experts in the field. The exhibition will be open from tomorrow until 15 March from 10am-6pm, Mon-Fri, and 10am-5pm Sat-Sun.

Anthony Burrill

Eine Extortion

Jean Jullien

Max Gill

Milton Glaser

OSPAAAL

Sanderson Bob

Unattributed poster: "Where is the General?"

You can find full details of the show at the Kemistry Gallery website.

Like this? Read these!