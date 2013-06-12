Get inspired by the godfathers of graphic design

"If you love what you do, then you'll never have to work another day in your life." That's a philosophy that we openly embrace here at Creative Bloq, and it's why we're so keen to share this video from the folks at distance learning university iDesigni with you. In short, it aims to inspire would-be graphic designers to stop putting their dreams on hold, and actually make them happen.

The video is packed with insightful quotes about design

Featuring work and quotes from some of the most influential graphic designers of all time, including Saul Bass, Paul Rand and David Carson, as well as iconic artwork and imagery from the worlds of film, music and business, it’s a must for anyone needing a bit of inspiration.

This video is aiming to steer as many would-be graphic designers in the direction of their passion as they can, and once you've watched the video they'd like you to tweet your response using the campaign hashtag #welovegraphicdesign.

Will the great graphic designers of the past inspire you to formally study the discipline?

If, as they hope, you're inspired by the video to study for a BA (Hons) in Graphic Design online - which you can do from anywhere in the world - then head here to make your design dream a reality.

Have you studied design at a formal level? Would you recommend your course? Let us know in the comments below!