Computer Arts redesigned for print and tablet

The world's leading graphic design magazine, our sister title Computer Arts has always been at the cutting edge of design - and so it was about time it had a redesign itself. And now it has.

After several months of hard work from the team, the new-look Computer Arts has gone on sale in print in the UK, and across the world in digital format.

For the first time ever, Computer Arts is available as a fully interactive iPad edition with all-new content and plenty of exclusive video. And you can try it for FREE with a 30-day trial at iTunes USA or iTunes UK.

The print version has also been completely reinvented, with luxurious print finishes on the cover, courtesy of Celloglas.

