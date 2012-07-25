Play this! Brandseen: How well do you know your brands?

Testing your knowledge of brands, Brandseen is a fun, quick and quirky game that was developed by designer and Stanford student Kevin Xu, UX extraordinaire Cathy Lee and Mac, Web and iOS developer Ari Weinstein.

The description on the website states that: "Brandseen is a web and iOS game that gauges your ability to recognise and reproduce brand colours. Most brands have been around for a while, and it's interesting to see the effect that advertising has on people's memories."

As the game was only released on July 23rd, there are only a few brand logos to play with. Nonetheless, the game quickly becomes addictive and we at Creative Bloq are sure that it's set to become a success.