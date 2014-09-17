The world's best record collection given a glorious parallax site

The site uses parallax scrolling and WebGL to its fullest potential

Iconic British DJ John Peel sadly passed away in 2004 but still remains one of the most influential figures in the industry. Music fans will be delighted to find out that they can now dig through his personal collection of records through this stunning parallax scrolling website that also proves itself as a perfect example of WebGL in action.

Allowing realtime 3D graphics on web pages possible, WebGL allows the user to discover each album as they scroll, with the covers flipping from front to back. Over the next year, the project will see six record boxes curated and released, with the carefully selected curators providing first-hand knowledge of a record’s importance, what it meant to those at the time or how it has affected them personally.

The site was created by Klik, with MD James Leeds explaining, "In making this accessible online we wanted to root through not just the myriad shelves and record boxes, but also into the wider societal and cultural movements that both fed – and fed from – this uniquely influential archive." Take a look at the website for youself.

Have you seen any inspiring websites lately? Let us know in the comments box below!