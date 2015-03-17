Is Adobe's new creative art hardware an artist's necessity or novelty?

It's an interesting idea and a strong venture into hardware for Adobe, but we're not convinced that the price is justified.

The build quality of the Ink (the stylus) and Slide is solid enough and it feels great to use

Adobe's Ink & Slide offers both a state-of-the-art stylus, and a 21st century take on the good-old straight edge.

Designed to work with Adobe apps such as Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch running on an iPad, the latter isn't just any old ruler – it can act as a smart input device for an app's shape-drawing tools.

As well as drawing straight lines you can also use it as a French curve or shape template by cycling through the various options available in your chosen app by clicking the button on the top of the Slide component.

The Ink & Slide works with iPad (fourth generation), iPad Minis and iPad Air

Although it's a great way to feel as though you're getting more hands-on with your drawing, in use it's rather gimmicky.

If you get too close to the edge of the iPad's screen you can either lose connectivity or leave unwanted marks.

Furthermore, the line tools function with or without the Slide, which only works with Adobe apps. This will be frustrating if you prefer drawing in Procreate or iDraw.

At £160 the Ink & Slide isn't cheap, and the novelty of the Slide doesn't justify the extra cost

Of the two bits of kit, the Ink stylus is by far the most useful. It feels great in your hand, with your fingers sitting nicely along the angles.

The device makes use of Adonit's PixelPoint technology, which makes available 2,048 levels of pressure. This means you can generate fine or graduated marks with ease.

Furthermore, the tip is like a biro (rather than the spongy tips of some older styluses), which boosts general accuracy.

You can colour code the tip of the Ink via the setup menu

It only has one input button on the side that's designed to work as a menu function in the Adobe apps, unlike its main rivals that have two.

At £160 the Ink & Slide isn't cheap, and the novelty of the Slide doesn't justify the extra cost.

Buy Ink & Slide on Amazon

Especially so, when you consider styluses such as Adonit's Jot Touch or Wacom's Creative Stylus that offer similar functionality to the Ink for nearly half the price.