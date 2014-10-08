3 of the best ultra-widescreen monitors for designers

Looking to replace your traditional multi-screen setup by going ultra-widescreen? Then you're in luck: there are a host of monitors on the market.

LG's £865 34-incher might be the biggest display yet (don't miss ManvsMachine's review of LG's 34UM95 display for designers), but there are other fine options, including smaller 4K screens with bigger resolutions. Here are three of the best alternative ultra-widescreen monitors for designers...

BenQ BL3200PT

To clearly distinguish detailed textures in the darkest areas, BenQ's Animation Mode enhances brightness in dark areas without overexposing bright areas

Price: £565

Billed as a 'monitor for designers', the BenQ BL3200PT 32-inch offers a 2560x1440 QHD resolution at 16:9 aspect ratio, and at £565 is a cheaper option than shelling out £885 for the LG.

Its connectivity options are positively legion, including dual-link DVI, DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI and VGA, along with an SD card reader and two pairs of USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports built into the display stand. The stand also offers a good range of ergonomic adjustments, and a unique circular OSD Controller sits at its base for easy access to menu options.

Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD

Price: £1,995

Dell's UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD monitor offers four times the resolution of Full HD at 3840x2160, as well as 100 per cent sRGB colour coverage, and its 31.5-inch screen packs an extremely high pixel density and colour depth to the tune of 1.07 billion colours – although you pay more than twice the price of the LG for the privilege, of course.

It also has a 176-degree viewing angle, and an easily adjustable stand. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, mini-DisplayPort, USB 3.0 and a 6-in-1 media card reader.

Asus PQ321q 4K

Price: £2,800

You'll pay a pretty penny for this 31.5-inch 4K display – more than three times the LG – but owners will tell you the Asus PQ321q is worth it.

Touted as the thinnest 4K monitor on the market, it's powered by an anti-glare LED-backlit IGZO 16:9 display. Like the Dell UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD, it has a 3840x2160 resolution at 140ppi, plus dual HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

