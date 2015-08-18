Win your very own iPad Air 2 – enter now

If you've been eyeing the iPad Air 2 since the day it was announced, then today could be your lucky day: we're offering readers a shot at a free one! Enter the iPad Air 2 Giveaway to get yourself in the running.

The iPad Air 2 is an impressive feat of technology and engineering. The impossibly thin and lightweight build makes the tablet easier than ever to take with you, but Apple has still managed to pack the device with unmatched power. With it's 64-bit desktop-class architecture, it's ready for the future of computing with the processing speed of most desktop computers.

The iPad Air 2 retails for $599, but you can enter for your chance to win one for free. All you have to do is enter the iPad Air 2 Giveaway by signing up and clicking the "Enter Now" button. It's as easy as that!