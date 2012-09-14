Passenger Focus: responsive images done right

Words: Paul Lloyd
Passenger Focus is a consumer watchdog protecting the interests of UK rail and bus passengers, who will no doubt appreciate a new site that adapts to their device.
While the site, designed by Browser, is utilitarian and includes a header that’s quite crowded at its fullest width, the underlying layout is incredibly smart and fluid.
Like many adopting a responsive approach, images were a concern. “We could have thrown together a full-width rotating hero full of dynamic train photography and smiling commuters,” says Browser designer/developer David Bushell. “Instead we created a design that doesn’t rely on raster graphics.”
This, allied to SVG images used for logos and icons, means the site shines on hi-res displays.
Homepage requests/size: 19/389kB mobile, 29/483kB desktop
This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 232.
