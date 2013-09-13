Topics

Triptych tribute to Mario and pals has the wow factor

By Illustration  

Gamers will love this amazing illustration from artist Carlos Lerma, portraying classic Nintendo characters as you've never seen them before.

3nes illustration

A triptych illustration featuring Mario, Zelda and Metroid

Some of the best character design in this industry has come from video games - cute, quirky and wholly original, the likes of Mario have stood the test of time. It's no surprise then, that many artists take their inspiration from these famous faces.

One such artist is Carlos Lerma, who has created this impressive illustration for the 3NES tribute art show in Brooklyn's Bottleneck Gallery. Paying homage to Mario, Zelda and Metroid, his striking use of colour and minimalist-style sketches are a beautiful feat in design.

Forming the illustration as a triptych allows each character to really shine. Below, you can see some early sketch-work as well as close-up shots of the finished piece.

3nes illustration

3nes illustration

3nes illustration

3nes illustration

See more illustrative work from Carlos over on Behance.

