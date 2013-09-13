Triptych tribute to Mario and pals has the wow factor

A triptych illustration featuring Mario, Zelda and Metroid

Some of the best character design in this industry has come from video games - cute, quirky and wholly original, the likes of Mario have stood the test of time. It's no surprise then, that many artists take their inspiration from these famous faces.

One such artist is Carlos Lerma, who has created this impressive illustration for the 3NES tribute art show in Brooklyn's Bottleneck Gallery. Paying homage to Mario, Zelda and Metroid, his striking use of colour and minimalist-style sketches are a beautiful feat in design.

Forming the illustration as a triptych allows each character to really shine. Below, you can see some early sketch-work as well as close-up shots of the finished piece.

See more illustrative work from Carlos over on Behance.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen an inspiring illustration? Let us know in the comments box below!