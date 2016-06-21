Delightful print celebrates 30th anniversary of Ferris Bueller

If you grew up in the 80s, chances are there's a number of now classic films that simply seeing the title of transports you back to your childhood. Arguably one of the most famous and best-loved is John Hughes' Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which saw Matthew Broderick fulfilling the dream of many a teen as he calls in sick at school, 'borrows' a Ferrari and embarks on an event-filled journey through the streets of Chicago, with high school principal Rooney hot on his heels.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Ferris Bueller's Day Off's original cinema release, so, to celebrate, top illustrator Ben O'Brien created this highly-detailed, colourful movie poster, encompassing everything he loves about the movie.

O'Brien completely immersed himself in the movie in order to bring this colourful print to life

"I think my favourite part of the whole process was doing the research and really indulging myself in the film," he reveals. "Finding out about the model of keyboard and Ferrari, looking into whether or not Abe Froman was a real person and, if so, was he really the Sausage King of Chicago?

For anyone creating similar prints, really get into it, don't jump to the first idea or the predictable cliche reference from a movie

"For anyone else creating similar prints, I'd 100 per cent recommend artists going through these research processes. Really get into it, don't jump to the first idea or the predictable cliche reference from a movie, watch the movie, feel the nostalgia of when you first saw the film, listen to the soundtrack while you work."

Speaking of soundtracks, O'Brien made his own for this particular project. "Fun fact: I had to make my own Spotify playlist, as they never released a soundtrack album for Ferris Bueller's Day Off," he says. "John Hughes felt the songs wouldn't work together out of the film's context, hence my print including a record store called 'No Soundtrack Records', the two posters in the windows are the same posters Ferris had in his bedroom."

Did you spot all the in-film references?

With so much detail, you, like us, will find yourself pouring over this print for quite some time. Not only is it gorgeous to looks at, it's rammed full of in-film references, characters, scenes and locations for all the Bueller aficionado. Prints are available now from O'Brien's online store – but hurry, we have a feeling these won't be around for long.