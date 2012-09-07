DESIGN SPRING: 5 new illustrations to blow your mind!

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

It's So Hard

It's so hard by Mr Oso and Serial Cut

Mr. Oso is a brand new design studio based in Madrid, with a multi-discilplined background. Focused on creative art and direction, they love to work with cute, fresh and delicated subjects. Serial Cut are also an agency based in Madrid and collaborated with Mr. Oso on this project. Made with real jelly blocks, the type is just the opposite of what you would expect.

Estas Tonne and Storia invitation

Estas Tonne and Storia invitation by Kerr Vernon

KVGD is an award-winning Glasgow based graphic design studio and these lovely invitations were commissioned by One Solution. Created for a charity concert they’re hosting in September 2012, the invites are gold foil and letterpress printed by Glasgow Press onto heavyweight 700gsm GF Smith frost white colorplan.

Car Park

Car park by Adam Islaam

Adam is a practising designer currently studying BA(Hons) Graphic Design at Central Saint Martins in London. Car Park is an example of his exceptional photography work, with the piece made up of combined images taken in a car park. "I wanted to create something beautiful with a mundane functional environment," he explains.

Tiger Beer

Tiger Beer by Stephen Chan

Stephen is a freelance illustrator and graphic designer is also one of the founding members of design portal ‘Thunder Chunky’, specialising in showcasing new and innovate work by a variety of international artists. This illustration was used as the main branding for the Metropolis themed Tiger Translate events around several countries in Asia 2010/12 and a limited edition Tiger Beer bottle wrap.

Heisenberg

Heisenberg by Samuel Ho "Sho"

Sameul Ho "Sho" describes himself as a designer by profession but an artist at heart. He's worked on websites, fashion lines, books, and much more. This portrait plays homage to one of the most beloved characters on television at the moment - Walter White of Breaking Bad. If you haven't seen it, you won't quite get it but we love it!

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.