Five inspiring illustrations from our FREE app!

For those of you who haven't yet downloaded our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, here's our regular weekly taste of just what you're missing. These are just five of the many fabulous illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide creative professionals with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration though - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily. So whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. Come on, download it today!

01. Nike Transformer Style

Elroy Klee has over 15 years of multidisciplinary experience in graphic design, with projects ranging from brand design and corporate identity to packaging, online media, art work, advertisement campaigns, video and animation. This is a personal project in which classic Nike sneakers are reimagined as Transformers. We love sneakers, we love Transformers, and we think this is awesome!

02. Walczak

Sarah Ushurhe is a London-based illustrator/creative/writer who's available for collaborations, commissions, and freelance work. We think her sketches are just beautiful, and this one is typically entrancing.

03. Freeze Frame

Scott Oppenheim is an interactive designer living and working in Washington DC who specialises in web design, online advertising, e-mail marketing and Flash animation. He pursues generative artwork as a hobby, and we think this piece is just stunning.

04. Fluid Animals: Caiman Crocodile

Ben the Illustrator has an affinity with nature; "trees, flowers, animals, birds, streams, oceans, rainbows, mountains, grass..." - you get the idea. This cute creature is typical of his superlative work, which has won him clients including Nickelodeon, Pixar, and the BBC.

05. I My Me Mine

Caitlin Burns is a designer, illustrator, typographer and a bunch of other things, too: she describes herself as a "one-stop shop for getting any type of design project done". This bold and imaginative use of typography just blows us away!

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email

Jim McCauley

.