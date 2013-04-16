Topics

TV Guide unveils the future of television

By Illustration  

Designer Tom Muller peeks into the future of television with this illustration for TV Guide Magazine's 60th Anniversary issue.

tv guide illustration

Tom Muller looks at the evolution of television in this striking illustration

We're big fans of Tom Muller here at Creative Bloq, so we're always excited to see any new work he has to offer. Founding graphic design, branding and art direction agency helloMuller back in 2011, Tom continues to impress us with his creations.

His latest work 'Screens Foreseen' was created for TV Guide Magazine’s 60th anniversary issue. It was to illustrate the evolution of television, and where it might lead - video projection through holograms, contact lenses and the likes of Google Glass.

Here, we get a glimpse into the process for the piece and how it looks in the actual article. His use of 3D, colour and careful placement make this another striking offering in Tom's already impressive portfolio.

tv guide illustration

tv guide illustration

tv guide illustration

See more of Tom's work over on the helloMuller site.

