Glitch art playing cards bend reality

The GLITCH 2.0 deck come with even better card designs

We never really fall out of love with playing cards; from UNO to poker, there's endless amounts of fun to be had with them. Whilst the traditional design has stood the test of time, the past few years has seen graphic designers and illustrators using the medium as a canvas – exploring different ways in which we can enjoy the humble deck.

Last year, designer Soleil Zumbrunn launched a Kickstarter for her GLITCH playing cards; the campaign was such a success, 2015 sees the Denmark-born creative launching her second set of GLITCH cards. GLITCH 2.0 feature new tuck art, new card colours and new card designs. "All cards have been revised and are much less headache inducing – honest!" says Zumbrunn.

GLITCH 2.0 is also printed with neon and fluorescent Pantone spot colours, which means no more CMYK dullness. There's a new holographic and kite-shaped seal too. "With GLITCH 2.0, the form does follow the function and I am sure your card games will be filled with more fun!" explains Zumbrunn.

[via Design Taxi]

