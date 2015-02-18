Leonardo da Vinci brought back to life with beautiful playing cards

The playing cards capture the essence of da Vinci's work

You might associate Renaissance art with a trip to the museum back when you were in school – those portraits, environments and incredibly detailed pieces have made many a name in the art world. One name is Leonardo da Vinci – and graphic designer Dent-de-Lion du Midi is a huge fan.

"My interest in the art of Leonardo is lifelong. Realizing his work into modern playing card design has completely absorbed me this last year," he explains. "Weaving elements of his paintings and drawings together and carefully integrating them has deepened my appreciation for Leonardo's sublime talent."

Designed by hand in gold and silver editions, these playing cards perfectly capture the essence of the Renaissance artist. As a Kickstarter, it's done incredibly well, picking up a staff recommendation and surpassing its original goal. You can see why in the close-up images below.

