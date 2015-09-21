8 illustrated tributes to Serena Williams

The images were created to celebrate the incredible career of Williams

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time. Victory after victory has seen her make history, causing her to inspire millions – designers included. New York based agency Vault49 have created 21 incredible illustrated tributes to the iconic woman, featuring them on an original mural in Brooklyn.

"Gatorade has sponsored Serena from the beginning of her career and to celebrate her 21 major victories, we created 21 unique pieces of art," they explain. "Each one celebrates a specific major victory. Every piece has it's own individual style, and conceptualises each specific tournament moment. The mural was hand painted on the corner of Grand & Kent in Williamsburg, Brooklyn."

From the surreal to the typographic, you can take a look at the story behind each piece over on the Gatorade website. For now, we've picked eight of our favourites and you can see them below.

Gatorade have sponsored Williams' since the beginning of her career

Each piece was included in a cumulative mural

A clever typographic offering

Williams' won her first grand-slam when she was just 17 years old

This splash effect is particularly striking

Some focus on Serena herself whilst others hone in on the racket

We think they should create a whole Serena card deck

