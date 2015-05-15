Stunning geometric illustrations pay tribute to classic movies

These are the kind of designs Kubrick himself would be proud of

Known for his cult movie hits, Stanley Kubrick has inspired movie-makers, graphic designers and artists across the world. As a director who focuses as much on his environments as he does on the storylines or characters, his movies led a pathway for more creative filmmaking than ever before.

Two of those movies – 2001: a space odyssey and The Shining – have gone on to become two of the most successful Kubrick outputs. To celebrate the man and his work, Italy based collective Van Orton Design have created two posters of the films. Using their instantly recognisible geometric approach, the bold execution is an absolute marvel.

It's part of a wider exhibition, with the team producing further Kubrik tributes. As well as this particular director, the designers have also created tributes to NBA players, other cult films such as Pulp Fiction and a wide range of your favourite superheroes. Head on over to their Behance page to browse their beautiful work.

Liked this? Read these!