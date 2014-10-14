Scarily superb illustrated tributes to classic horror movies

What makes a good monster? It's a question design and movie buffs often asks themselves, with some of the best CG monsters making their way on to many a list. The team at New Rule have decided to celebrate some of the best movie monster designs with this illustrated tribute 'The Horror Show' over on Kickstarter.

"At New Rule we have a soft spot for all things ghoulish and gore, and so wanted to pay our last respects to a genre that has inspired so much fear and stomach churning over the years," explains New Rule's Michael Crozier. "With such a huge range of movies & monsters to choose from, we nailed it down to a truly bloodcurdling cluster of 30 that would make Lucifer himself weak at the knees!

"We chose a mix of classic nightmare dwellers, and some maybe lesser-known B-movie creeps to in an attempt to give recognition to both sides of the genre, and give you even more reasons to lay awake at night." Each artist has been assigned their own movie and given free reign to create their own interpretation of the monsters. Take a look at some inspirational snippets below.

