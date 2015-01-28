Spot the hidden tributes in this fun type project

The tributes feature a wide range of fictional characters and real life celebrities

Typography comes in all shapes and sizes – obviously – but here at Creative Bloq, we love it when a designer puts a unique spin on their productions. Swedish illustrator Patrik Svensson has worked for brands like IKEA, Sony and Starbucks but it's this personal project that's caught our attention.

Associating a visual element with a variety of famous names, both fictional and real, the element is then cleverly integrated into the name typography. From Peter Pan to Charlie Chaplin to Coco Chanel, the tiny tributes are as charming as they are inventive.

Svensson has also created a compliation of every name into a beautiful print, that's available for purchase via his website. As with his other work, the designs are available as prints individually too. Take a look a the collection and see if you can spot the tributes. Be sure to let us know which one was your favourite!

