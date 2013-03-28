Top artists collaborate on image-a-day calendar

Pick your favourite illustrations for your own calendar

It's never too late for a new calendar. 508 is a project by German designers Philipp Möller and Benjamin Franzki, who came across a risograph in 2012 and started drawing and printing... naturally. Not long after the first results, they decided to create an illustrated calendar.

Thinking that 365 illustrations was quite a feat, the pair went into manic production only to find themselves with 508 drawings - perfect for a year and a half. Bringing them all together, the calendar allows you to choose 365 of your favorite illustrations by sticking the days on

the pages.

The 508 calendar also includes guest illustrations from Marco Stancato, Lenia Hauser, Tom Krol, David Schießer and Jan Münz. It comes with a wooden stand, precisely manufactured marble pins and 366 power-neon stickers for your chosen illustraions.

For more information on the calendar or to purchase it head to the 508 calendar website.

Is the 508 calendar a great, illustrative idea? Let us know in the comments box below!