Rare U2 art book unearthed

Whatever your views on U2, there's no arguing the visuals created for the band's posters, flyer design and album artwork since its beginnings by AMP Visual, have been wonderfully inspiring. Which is why their long out-of-print 2003 book, 'Stealing Hearts At A Traveling Show: The Graphic Design of U2', has become such a collector's item.

Well if you've been searching for a copy in vain then search no more. AMP have recently found a box full of the books and are selling them off on their website for 29 Euros including postage worldwide.

Each will be signed by the team and one in ten will also contain a hand-drawn postcard by the designers. Plus, all buyers will go into a draw to win a copy of the rare U2 Wide Awake In Europe on numbered 12in vinyl.

So if you're a fan of U2 - or just U2's art - then make a beeline for ampvisual.com/shop.

