Test your tattoo skills with this body art notebook

Test out your tattoo skills with this flesh-filled notebook

Making the leap from learning how to draw in a journal to inking someone's actual skin is a big step. But it's something every tattooist has to do if they want to produce inspirational tattoo art. Fortunately the process has got easier thanks to this journal filled with pictures of body parts.

Designed by owner of product design and consultancy agency Hundred Million, Kelvin Dodds, the Tattoo Notebook contains 100 pages of high res flesh photos (don't worry, it doesn't include any rude bits.)

Printed on quality matte paper, the Tattoo Notebook is the perfect way to indulge your inner Sailor Jerry. Simply choose whether to draw on an arm, hand, back or belly, then start sketching. Who knows, maybe this notebook will help you on the way to inking tattoos for real?

Figuring out which body part you're drawing on is all part of the fun

Each page has unique body parts to work on

Improve your tattoo skills over the book's 100 pages

[Via Design Taxi, images via Suck UK]

Check out more of our art posts: