Digital Painting Volume 2 Resource files and videos

Click the links below to download your workshop assets from Digital Painting Volume 2. All of these videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

Painting perfect portraits

Improve your portrait skills
Depict a unique facial expression
Illustrate a classic heroine
Paint a realistic fantasy portrait
Download assets
Master the vivid style of pulp art
How to paint environments

Sculpt and shape a sci-fi panorama
Use backgrounds to lift your art
Paint depth and scale in a scene
Paint an epic world
Painting with mixed media

Learn to tell a story visually
Mix traditional and digital media
Combine digital and traditional art techniques
Mix 2D and 3D in your fantasy art
Costumes, mech and fabric

Forge a unique armour design
Be creative with costumes
Draw a mech with a specific design
Learn to paint fabric in motion
