Topics

ImagineFX 112 workshop files and resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 112, including video, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Simon Scales's training video, Introduction to Digital Painting and Theory, Vol 2, which we review in the magazine.

To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

Be inspired by the Pre-Raphaelites
Download assets

Create a sci-fi environment
Download assets

Build a city with texture
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Reinterpret a classic painting
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

How to design a creature
Download assets

Produce a mixed media painting
Download assets

Rendering ambient light
Download assets

Q&A section

Paint an emerald-green sea
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Tips for creating thumbnails
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint a stained-glass window
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Advice for painting hair
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint an older character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Depict a scene with minimal detail
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Simon Scales's instructional video, Introduction to Digital Painting and Theory, Vol 2.
Watch the clip on YouTube

See more ImagineFX articles

Topics

ImagineFX