ImagineFX 112 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 112, including video, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Simon Scales's training video, Introduction to Digital Painting and Theory, Vol 2, which we review in the magazine.

To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

Be inspired by the Pre-Raphaelites

Download assets

Create a sci-fi environment

Download assets

Build a city with texture

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Reinterpret a classic painting

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

How to design a creature

Download assets

Produce a mixed media painting

Download assets

Rendering ambient light

Download assets

Q&A section

Paint an emerald-green sea

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Tips for creating thumbnails

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Paint a stained-glass window

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Advice for painting hair

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Paint an older character

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Depict a scene with minimal detail

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Simon Scales's instructional video, Introduction to Digital Painting and Theory, Vol 2.

Watch the clip on YouTube