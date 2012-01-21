ImagineFX 113 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 113, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample clip from Aaron Limonick's training video, Concept Design Workflow Vol 1: Composition Sketching, which we review in the magazine.
To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.
Workshop section
How to render characters
Download assets
Design a set for animation
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
15 ways to survive your dream job in animation
Download assets
Dynamic lighting in Photoshop
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Painting armour realistically
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Rendering form in colour
Download assets
Q&A section
Paint a beard
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Design a futuristic dress
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Give a character a sense of nobility
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Paint a bright light in a scene
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Show moonlight shining through a wing
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Training video sample
Download a clip from Aaron Limonick's training video, Concept Design Workflow Vol 1: Composition Sketching. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.