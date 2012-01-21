Topics

ImagineFX 113 workshop files and resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 113, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Aaron Limonick's training video, Concept Design Workflow Vol 1: Composition Sketching, which we review in the magazine.

To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

How to render characters
Download assets

Design a set for animation
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

15 ways to survive your dream job in animation
Download assets

Dynamic lighting in Photoshop
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Painting armour realistically
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Rendering form in colour
Download assets

Q&A section

Paint a beard
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Design a futuristic dress
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Give a character a sense of nobility
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint a bright light in a scene
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Show moonlight shining through a wing
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Aaron Limonick's training video, Concept Design Workflow Vol 1: Composition Sketching. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.

See more ImagineFX articles

Topics

ImagineFX