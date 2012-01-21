Topics

ImagineFX 117 workshop files and resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 117, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Gil Rimmer's training video, Visual Development for Feature Animation, which we review in the magazine.

To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.

Workshop section

Power up your superhero art
Download assets

Make a comic horror page
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Colour a crazed comic character
Download assets

Comic colour and light effects
Download assets

Use pencils in your comic art
Download assets

Build a creature maquette
Download assets

Show a warrior queen in action
Download assets

All workshop assets

Q&A section

Draw a person running through a crowd
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint glitter on a character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Concept a fantasy humanoid
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Perspective guides in Photoshop
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Give the sky greater depth
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint a realistic armoured character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample
Download a clip from Gil Rimmer's instructional video, Visual Development for Feature Animation. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.

See more ImagineFX articles

Topics

ImagineFX