ImagineFX 117 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 117, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample clip from Gil Rimmer's training video, Visual Development for Feature Animation, which we review in the magazine.
To download all workshop assets (WIPs, final art and brushes), click here.
Workshop section
Power up your superhero art
Download assets
Make a comic horror page
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Colour a crazed comic character
Download assets
Comic colour and light effects
Download assets
Use pencils in your comic art
Download assets
Build a creature maquette
Download assets
Show a warrior queen in action
Download assets
Q&A section
Draw a person running through a crowd
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Paint glitter on a character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Concept a fantasy humanoid
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Perspective guides in Photoshop
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Give the sky greater depth
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Paint a realistic armoured character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Training video sample
Download a clip from Gil Rimmer's instructional video, Visual Development for Feature Animation. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.