ImagineFX 118 workshop files and resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 118, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Seth Thompson's training video, Creating Believable 3D Environments, which we review in the magazine.

Download all workshop files (WIPs, final art and brushes).

Workshop section

Paint a portrait from imagination
Download assets
Download brushes

Simplify your lines & values
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Create dynamic characters
Download assets
Download brushes
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Quickly develop colour and mood
Download assets
Download brushes

Take your art on the road
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Maquettes for fantasy buildings
Download assets

Drawing with graphite and gold
Download assets

Click here to download all workshop files

Q&A section

Use insect designs in your sci-fi art
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint molten glass
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Paint a fleet of ships quickly
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Depict light shining through a tree canopy
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Seth Thompson's instructional video, entitled Creating Believable 3D Environments. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.

