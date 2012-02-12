ImagineFX 120 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 120, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.
You can also download a sample clip from Patrick J Jones' training video, Drawing with Charcoal, which we review in the magazine.
Click here to download all of this issue's workshop files.
Workshop section
Create classic steampunk art
Download assets
Create classic steampunk art - Photoshop toolset and brushes
Download brushes
Draw and paint subtle emotions
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Mixed media book cover art
Download assets
Put a fresh spin on an old tale
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Paint a moody gothic artwork
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Painting the Bony King of Nowhere
Download assets
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Use light to tell the story
Download assets
Q&A section
Show smoke from a gun
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Training video sample
Download a clip from Patrick J Jones' instructional video, Drawing with Charcoal. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.