ImagineFX 120 workshop files and resources

Click the links below to download your workshop and Q&A assets from ImagineFX issue 120, including videos, layered files, brushes and WIPs. All of our videos can also be viewed via our YouTube page.

You can also download a sample clip from Patrick J Jones' training video, Drawing with Charcoal, which we review in the magazine.

Click here to download all of this issue's workshop files.

Workshop section

Create classic steampunk art

Download assets

Create classic steampunk art - Photoshop toolset and brushes

Download brushes

Draw and paint subtle emotions

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Mixed media book cover art

Download assets

Put a fresh spin on an old tale

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Paint a moody gothic artwork

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Painting the Bony King of Nowhere

Download assets

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Use light to tell the story

Download assets

Download all workshop files

Q&A section

Show smoke from a gun

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Training video sample

Download a clip from Patrick J Jones' instructional video, Drawing with Charcoal. You can also watch the clip on YouTube.