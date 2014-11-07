Master creature design with the new ImagineFX

Create better creature designs: some of our favourite digital artists show you how in the new issue of ImagineFX – out now.
Aaron Blaise explains how he came up with the four-armed creature found on our front cover. Zezhou Chen turns an idea into art. Matt Tkocz leads a workshop on improving your process for thumbnails. And Wes Burt opens up his Moleskine and shares sketches of Batman, Flying Lotus and luchadores.
We have all your usual favourites: a 16-page section dedicate to traditional art; the latest news from the fantasy art community; digital and traditional art FXPose galleries; and many more workshops and Q&As.
And you'll find a ton of assets available to download or – along with video workshops – watch on our YouTube channel. See magazine for more details. Order your copy here