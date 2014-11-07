Master creature design with the new ImagineFX

ImagineFX issue 116, on sale now!

Create better creature designs: some of our favourite digital artists show you how in the new issue of ImagineFX – out now.

Aaron Blaise explains how he came up with the four-armed creature found on our front cover. Zezhou Chen turns an idea into art. Matt Tkocz leads a workshop on improving your process for thumbnails. And Wes Burt opens up his Moleskine and shares sketches of Batman, Flying Lotus and luchadores.

Our favourite artists showcase original creature designs and explain how they created them.

We have all your usual favourites: a 16-page section dedicate to traditional art; the latest news from the fantasy art community; digital and traditional art FXPose galleries; and many more workshops and Q&As.

And you'll find a ton of assets available to download or – along with video workshops – watch on our YouTube channel. See magazine for more details. Order your copy here