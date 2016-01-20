40 simple ways to beat creative block

Click image to see full size infographic

Creative droughts are the stuff of nightmares for artists, designers photographers, and just about anyone with an imagination. But how do you reignite your creative spark when all you want to do is give up? Look at some photography websites for inspiration, or have a go at some drawing tutorials, maybe?

If that doesn't help, perhaps this colourful infographic can. Designed by the team at Creative Market, this colourful list of 40 inspirational tips contains advice that artistic greats have turned to in times of need.

Be sure to head over to their site to read the stories behind every one of these block-breaking pointers, and let us know in the comments if you have any creative kickstarters that aren't featured here.

[Via Design Taxi]

