8 brand identity trends to look out for in 2016

We're just a week into 2016 and logos have already caused a stir online thanks to BBC Three's radical redesign. But what does the rest of the year hold for branding designers?

If this infographic from DesignMantic is anything to go by then it looks like 2016 will be the year brands will finally have to make a concerted effort to adapt to wearables. It also looks like the trend of flat design is well and truly on its way out. What do you think? Has anything been missed? Let us know in the comments.

Are you ready for these upcoming trends?

[Via Design Taxi]

