The psychology of logo designs

Click on the infographic to see it full size

Any branding expert will tell you that colours are loaded with subtle messages and meanings that will affect how consumers perceive your products. From passionate reds and soothing blues to creative purples and caring greens, there's a whole spectrum of signals to consider when coming up with a colour scheme.

Luckily this insightful infographic from Inc explains which colours designers should look out for, as well as the art behind choosing the perfect logo design for your brand. With colours affecting loyalty and conversion rate, by following the rules in this infographic you're sure to make your competitors green with envy.

