4 top tips for selling your art online

This helpful infographic reveals the key to selling online and making a good profit.

You've created some incredible artwork and you want to start selling it. How you go about this is a question many an artist has asked at some point during their career.

This infographic from the team at Photoshop Plus makes things easy, showcasing how you can increase your visibility, potential opportunities and revenue by targeting several social platforms.

Follow this sound advice and be cash-stricken no more!

