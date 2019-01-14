12 wedding fonts to make the big day extra special

When it comes to tying the knot, there's a lot of stress to make sure that every single detail of the wedding day is absolutely perfect. With so much to decide and keep track of, choosing the best font for your invites and place settings can often get pushed down the list. This shouldn't be the case – after all, you want something tasteful but not too bland, that ties in with the look and feel of your wedding.

To make life easier for those organising the big day, we've put together a list of 10 wedding fonts that are sure to impress friends, family, and even the in-laws. Simply download and type away for gorgeous wedding paraphernalia. Some of these fonts are paid-for while others are free, but if you're after solely free fonts, then take a look at our list of best free fonts for designers.

01. Monstice

Format: OTF, TT

OTF, TT Price: From $24/£15.99 per font

From $24/£15.99 per font Buy Monstice

Monstice is an elegant, decorative font family made up of five different variants: Base, Engraved, Inline, Hatched and Emboss. Any one would be ideal to add a touch of playful grandeur to your wedding stationery. You can also customise this wedding font with a range of OpenType features including swashes, ligatures and alternates. Pick up the full set for $60/£40.99.

02. Olivia Script

Price: Free (personal and commercial)

Free (personal and commercial) Download Olivia Script

If it's a whimsical, romantic look you're after, look no further than Olivia Script. The designers describe it as a 'a modern calligraphy typeface', and it comes complete with 351 glyphs. This graceful wedding font is free for both personal and commercial use, and you can download it from The Font Bundles Store.

03. Paper

Format: OTF

OTF Price: Free (personal use)

Free (personal use) Download Paper

This charming font was made by Behance user Amy Cox. Every single letter has been cut out with real scissors to produce a quirky wedding font complete with filled-in counters. With its resemblance to confetti shapes, this playful font will add a dash of personality to any wedding ceremony. Download it free for personal use from Cox's Behance page (affordable commercial licenses are available too, wedding businesses will be pleased to hear).

04. Limon

Format: OTF

OTF Price: $49/£32.99 (one font)

$49/£32.99 (one font) Buy Limon

Thanks to its fluid shoulder shapes and squiggly lobes, Limon is a zesty font that would be perfectly suited to a spring or summer wedding. Hand-drawn by Sabrina Mariela Lopez, this detailed wedding font took 18 months to design. The hard work has paid off, though, as Limon looks stunning. You can pick up a single font for $49/£32.99, or grab all 16 variants for $179/£128.99.

05. Blend

Format: OTF

OTF Price: From $19/£12.99 per font

From $19/£12.99 per font Buy Blend

In the world of coffee, a blend is a mix of beans that work together to produce a balanced taste. The creators of this font have applied the same logic to typography, and the result is a bouncing informal script that would look right at home on invites and table settings. The full set comprises 21 fonts – pick just the ones you want, or download the full set for $159/£107.99.

06. Guess

Format: OTF

OTF Price: From $30/£19.99 per font

From $30/£19.99 per font Buy Guess

Fun fonts are all well and good, but what if you need to impress the grownups? Don't panic, Guess could be just what you're looking for. This versatile and elegant wedding font is packed with class and style that's sure to draw admiration from even the most picky of guests. Designed by Veneta Rangelova, you can download the 16 fonts in this set for $150/£101.99.

07. Goodlife

Format: OTF

OTF Price: $30/£20.99 per font

$30/£20.99 per font Buy Goodlife

Speaking of versatile fonts, the Goodlife family includes seven different styles that are "optimised to feel not just like a font but like true hand lettering". Designed by Hannes von Döhren (not Tom and Barbara from the BBC series), Goodlife is capable of handling the most complex typography challenges you can throw at it. Get your hands on the seven Goodlife fonts for $99/£70.99.

08. Burgues Script

Format: OTF

OTF Price: $99/£74.99

$99/£74.99 Buy Burgues Script

Sometimes you just need to play it straight and go for a font that turns the classy up to 11. Burgues Script does just that, and designer Alejandro Paul delivers a flowing font inspired by the 19th century calligrapher Louis Madarasz.

09. Storyteller

Format: OTF

OTF Price: From $15/£11.99 per font

From $15/£11.99 per font Download Storyteller

Script fonts really are the order of the day at weddings, but Storyteller delivers a playful variation on the theme. This family contains 33 fonts in total, and each one has been lovingly handwritten, hand-traced and developed by designer Elena Genova. Compatible with any software, this family is topped off with ligatures and contextual alternates. Download the full set for $149/£103.

10. Felt That

Format: OTF, TT

OTF, TT Price: $40/£26.99

$40/£26.99 Buy Felt That

Looking for a script font that's stylish but still has its feet on the ground? Meet Felt That, a family that was hand drawn with a bullet-tipped marker by designer Jess Latham. It might be more straightforward than some of the more whimsical entries we've seen, but that doesn't mean that Felt That hasn't got an appeal all of its own. Download the single wedding font for the bargain price of $40/£28.99.

11. Bambusa Pro

Format: OTF

OTF Price: From $19/£12.99 per font

From $19/£12.99 per font Buy Bambusa Pro

Described as a "sturdy expressive modern calligraphy family", this set of four fonts has a unique ink-stroke aesthetic that comes from the Bambusa bamboo pen that designer Hanneke Classen used to make it. This distinctive font could give wedding messages an exotic twist thanks to its unusual spacing, accented characters and Ornaments (a set of twirly glyphs). Download the four fonts for $49/£34.99.

12. ITC Edwardian Script

Format: OTF, TT

OTF, TT Price: $35/£30 per font

$35/£30 per font Buy Edwardian Script

Finishing off our list is ITC Edwardian Script, a straight-down-the-line wedding font that doesn't skimp on character, designed by Edward Benguiat. Flaunting its flourishes in every letter, this family of four fonts is a safe choice if you want to give your wedding invites a touch of class and sophistication.

