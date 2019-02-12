7 reasons you can't miss Vertex

In case you hadn't heard, Vertex is now just a few weeks away, but there's still time to get a ticket. Vertex is the ultimate event for 2D and 3D artists, and if you work or play in CG, you can't afford to miss it. Here's why:

01. Discover the VFX secrets behind Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

Taking to the main stage at Vertex this year is none other than Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor Alex Wuttke to talk all things Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The keynote covers the entire timeline of the filmmaking process, detailing the design decisions made in pre-production, the resultant methodology employed during the shoot and the execution of the visual effects shots in post. Along the way Wuttke will touch on most aspects of the process, concept art, creature design, animatronics, practical effects and rigs, and digital dinosaurs.

02. Framestore returns to Hogwarts – and Vertex!

Framestore's Christian Manz will take the main stage at Vertex 2019 to tell all about the studio's welcome return to Hogwarts for J.K.Rowling’s sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Responsible for 490 VFX shots across their sites in London and Montréal, the Framestore team were creatively involved from the outset, conjuring complex London and Paris environment builds, including the intricate French Department de la Magie, as well as crafting 15 beasts across the film; including the standout Zouwu and old friends the Niffler and Pickett.

03. Free life drawing lessons with pro artists

Drawing figure and form is the foundation of any artist's creative toolkit. At Vertex 2019, you can follow along a life drawing class taken by a professional artist. We'll provide the model, lights and setting. All you need to do is pull up a chair, bring your sketchbook or tablet and start creating.

04. Learn from the experts at Vertex's workshops

The best way to get your skills up to scratch is by learning from the experts. At Vertex 2019, we have a host of masterclass workshops you can attend, held by the likes of DNEG's Adam Dewhirst, Jellyfish Pictures' Dave Cook and Jas Dhatt and Danny Sweeney of Creative Assembly.

05. Get inspired in the Vertex Expo area

You’ll be able to discover – and even try out – cutting-edge new tech and software in our Expo area in the East Hall. The latest advancements will be on show so make sure you give them a go.

06. Make your mark on the Vertex doodle walls

We'll be providing a wall for you to get creative on! In between the workshop sessions you can sketch and scribble to your heart's content on our dedicated doodle walls. You can collaborate with friends, new people you meet or just do your own doodles.

07. Supercharge your career prospects

Some of the world's leading VFX and creative studios will be at Vertex 2019, many of which will be talking recruitment. There's also portfolio review sessions and Ask An Artist spot featuring creatives from the likes of Creative Assembly, Framestore and Double Negative. Don't miss this great opportunity to get on the radar of some of these VFX powerhouses.