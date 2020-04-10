9 ways to focus a wandering mind

If you're anything like us, your mind has a tendency to wander at the best of times – not least while working from home. From Netflix and WhatsApp, to checking the contents of the fridge (again), it's hard to stay vigilant against the thousands of distractions begging for our attention.

A wandering mind isn't always a bad thing for creatives, we might add, but if you need some focus right now, you're in luck. Not only is there an abundance of scientific research into how to avoid distraction, but a handy infographic (below) translates the science into nine easy steps to follow to help you stay focused.



Still with us? (There's nothing new in the fridge, we promise.) From simply grabbing a coffee to trying a hand yoga trick, Headway Capital's infographic is full of simple techniques to keep your mind focussed on the task at hand. Don't forget to check out our guide to working from home more productively if you want more healthy stay at home tips.

(Image credit: Headway Capital)

