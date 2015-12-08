Free tool offers a burst of inspiration in your browser

Every time you open a new Chrome tab, you get a new background image

As a creative professional, you may have noticed that stock image libraries are exceedingly keen to attract your business. And they're increasingly finding new and interesting ways to get your attention.

In that vein, Shutterstock have just launched Shutterstock Tab, a free Chrome extension which displays a beautiful image as a background – mainly taken from the natural world – every time you open a new Chrome tab.

It's not a completely new idea: Flickr has a similar tool, for example. But it's the first time we've seen a stock image library trying to tout their wares in this way. And if you're constantly on the lookout for stock images to use in your creative projects, this might be a handy extension to have.

