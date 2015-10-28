2015's most popular colours revealed

By matching pixel data with image downloads, stock image library Shutterstock's data team have identified the latest colour trends for 2015 in this report.

Based on images downloaded from the service around the world, the four colours that have grown most in popularity this year are, in Shutterstock's own words:

#01B1AE: contains mainly green colour, considered cyan and a cool colour

#2e1a47: contains mainly blue colour, considered a dark pastel violet colour

#40c1ac: contains mainly green colour, also considered cyan and a cool colour

#1F2A44: contains mainly blue colour, considered a very dark desaturated blue

In case you don't know every Pantone colour off by heart, you can see examples of these chart-topping hues below, along with a global breakdown of the most popular colours.

As you can see, shades of blue and green predominated in 2015 according to Shutterstock. But do these results marry with what you're seeing in your design work, and the wider world? We'd love to hear your views in the comments!

You can see the full report, including interactive map illustrating the global breakdown, here.

