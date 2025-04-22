Scientists have discovered a "jaw-dropping" new colour – but you can't see it

Olo won't be getting a Pantone number any time soon.

Struggling to find a unique colour that stands out for your brand or artwork? As we saw in our piece on the best uses of colour in branding, a unique colour can help a brand to stand out from the crowd. The problem is that it sometimes seems most hues have already been taken.

But in an announcement that initially had me all excited, a team of scientists claims to have discovered a new colour that's never been seen before. There's just one problem. It can only be seen if you have lasers fired into your eyes.

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

