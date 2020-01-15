Infographic: Take a tour of the top logo trends for 2020

A new infographic runs down the biggest logo design trends from 2019 moving into 2020, complete with best-in-class examples to explore. This infographic is the final design in a three-part series on logo trends, and it goes beyond the basics to home in on more advanced techniques and experimental designs we're starting to see more and more of.

For more inspiring data visualisation, check out our roundup of the best infographics – or if you feel inspired to create your own, explore our pick of the best infographic tools.

Trends featured range from the experimental (glitched, generative and sliced-up logos) to the playful (animal-themed and pattern-based logos) to fresh versions of classic concepts (vintage and layered logo designs) and everything in-between. These logo design trends are the kind you'll have noticed coming from experimental design studios, but are likely to hit the mainstream this year.

For a more in-depth look at what's going on in the world of branding, see our article on six huge logo trends 2019. Alternatively, check out the infographic below.

Click anywhere on the image to see the full-sized version.

(Image credit: LogoDesignGuru.com)

[Infographic via LogoDesignGuru.com]

