9 ways to get a blast of visual inspiration

Once you've visited Creative Bloq for your daily dose of visual inspiration, where else can you go? Here are five of our favourite websites that bring design inspiration from around the world to light.

Covering everything from illustration and film to architecture and furniture design, these websites can really come in handy when you can't get past the blank sheet of paper.

01. Design Inspiration

Design Inspiration lets you search by colour

Design Inspiration maintains a high standard when picking great designs from around the world to share with the community. The best thing about the site is a cool feature that lets you search by colour - which is really handy when you need inspiration for a colour palette.

02. The Best Designs

You're sure to find a ton of inspiration amongst these great designs

The Best Designs brings together the best of web design from around the world. Website owners and designers submit their websites to be reviewed for design recognition and then appear among a selection of some of the most impressive designs from all over the world.

03. FFFFOUND!

It's invite only, but it's worth visiting just for a browse

FFFFOUND! is a web service that allows you to post and share your favourite images found on the web. It also dynamically recommends images based on your own tastes and interests for an inspirational bookmarking experience. FFFFOUND! is an invitation-based service, but that doesn't stop you from browsing all of its amazing content.

04. Inspiration Grid

Whatever design discipline you're interested in, you can get a daily fix here

A gallery celebrating worldwide creative talent, Inspiration Grid is updated on a daily basis. Launched in February 2011 by Flavio Argemi, it's a great place to get a daily fix of design, art, illustration, typography, photography, architecture, fashion and more.

05. Card Nerd

You'll find some amazing business card designs on display here

Card Nerd showcases unique, fresh and inspiring business card designs. It's a truly great website to get inspired, from experimenting with different materials to unique typography treatment. If you've designed a business card, you can submit online. Also check out our own collection of letterpress business cards.

07. Form Fifty Five

Form Fifty Five is run by creatives, for creatives

Form Fifty Five was founded in 2005 by an ever growing group of designers, illustrators, coders and makers eager to collect and share the best design work they came across. Take a look at the site and you'll see that's just what they've done.

08. Pinterest

Pinterest is the king of image sharing

Pinterest has a reputation amongst some for being frivolous, fashion-related and overly female-focused. But it's essentially a tool for collecting and organising things you love - whatever that may be. It's very easy to create a new board and begin assigning appropriate images. We recommend the Pinterest Browser Extension: anything you find online you can pin to the board. We've collected together 50 brilliant Pinterest boards here.

09. Behance

One of the leading online platforms to showcase creative work, the Behance Mission statement is to empower the creative world to make ideas happen. It's also a great way to quickly get a portfolio together for potential clients. Read all our Behance-related articles here.

Liked this? Read these!

Where do you go for visual inspiration? Let us know!