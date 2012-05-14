Watch this! 'Colosse' by the award-winning Hornet Inc.

They pride themselves on representing and producing the work of directors who conceptualise in an assortment of media. Their projects have ranged from 3D animation to stop motion; from live action to mixed media.

'Colosse' is directed by Yves Geleyn, who has previously worked with Hornet Inc on a number of short films including 'Soot Giant,' 'Chobani' and 'Museum.' Colosse is a 30-foot-robot child puppet, inspired by the likes of Paul Grimault's 'The King And The Mockingbird'; Brad Bird's 'Iron Giant' and 'Goldorak', a Japanese cartoon.

Colosse isn't your ordinary child; apart from being a wooden robot, the film shows us how he doesn't know his own strength or what those puppet strings are up to. A charming woodpecker shows him how to be himself, which no doubt brightened up our morning here at Creative Bloq. The mixture of puppetry, CG animation and fabrication not only portrays the story in a beautiful fashion but also shows off the impressive skills of Hornet inc.

As it was only released a few days ago, the film is yet to win any awards. But if Hornet Inc's and Geleyn's previous work is anything to go by, this short film will be raking them in by the end of the year. A perfect, inspirational film to start off the week with a creative bang.

