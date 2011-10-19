.net comes to iOS 5 Newsstand - grab your free issue now!

.net magazine is now available via Apple's Newsstand, a new functionality introduced as part of the company's massive iOS 5 update for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. You'll need to install the new .net app, and then select the 'free' issue - currently our September issue (219) - within the app once installed.

Newsstand works in a similar way to iTunes and iBooks, automatically storing content bought from Apple's App Store – in this case magazines and newspapers – in a single 'library'. If you're a subscriber, your Newsstand folder is automatically updated every time a new issue comes out.

Individual issues are priced at £4.99, $6.99 and €5.49. The terms for subscriptions are three months (for which you will get four issues), six months (including seven issues) or 12 months (which gets you 13 issues), and are priced as follows:

3 months: £14.99 / $20.99 / €16.99

6 months: £24.49 / $34.99 / €27.99

12 months: £44.99 / $64.99 / €49.99

In iTunes look for .net, download and install the free app and discover .net via your iOS device

To celebrate the launch of Newsstand, we're offering our September issue (#219) - which is an absolute cracker - free of charge (just install the new .net app, and then scroll to the free issue and install). It's jam-packed with great content as usual: for example, we take a look at 50 free web design and development tools that rock and explain how to create perfect style guides. We also investigate mobile attitudes and find out just who is accessing the web via mobile devices and why, and interview Kristina Halvorson about the emerging discipline of content strategy and how to make it work for you. Plus there's the usual mix of hands-on tutorials: create iPad publications with Mag+, add a search box to your site and enhance it with CSS3, automate your Android app testing, and more.

Our September issue within the app - just swipe through the pages

Meanwhile, our current November issue (#221), available on Newsstand, is all about responsive web design. You'll find a host of responsive treats waiting for you, which includes an in-depth feature by Stephen Hay on real world responsive web design and why it's not just about adaptive layout. Another highlight is the one and only Jeffrey Zeldman's interview with the father of responsive web design, Ethan Marcotte. Essentially, we've tried to cover the subject from all the angles, so you get best practice advice as well as real-word approaches.

This is how .net looks on your Newsstand

Even if responsive web design isn't your cup of tea, there's plenty in this issue for you. We reveal how to attract more visitors via Google AdWords, how to validate forms with CoffeeScript and the insanely talented Trent Walton explains how to add texture to type.

What are you waiting for? Discover .net on Newsstand now!