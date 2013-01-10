REVIEW: Retromatic app for iPad

A great looking app, but a very limited way to make your photos look vintage. There are better options.

The vintage editing app is quick and easy to use

'50s-inspired iPad app Retromatic enables you to import your photos, cut them out using an instant alpha tool, and then apply vintage effects to them.

It’s quick and easy to use, and looks great, but expect frustration if you want to do anything more than the basics. The instant alpha tool works well, but you have to hold down on the screen to make it switch between a brush and pinching to zoom - not ideal for quick editing.

An erase mode and an auto complete help you finesse your selections, but masking out intricate shapes isn’t easy enough.

Filters and backgrounds

Once imported, you can apply one of 18 (similar) filters and add one of 14 backgrounds. You can also add text (limited to iOS fonts only) and also a variety of eclectic clip art.

You can add text and clipart to photos too

The colour palette is limited - great for matching, but limits your options. Layers are supported, but images must be imported singularly.

Despite creating interesting pictures at first, Retromatic only offers superficial changes to your images, with a limited set of options. Halftone, Jazz! or even Photoshop Express offer more.

Key info

Price : $4.99 (£2.99)

: $4.99 (£2.99) Universal : No

: No Version : 1.0

: 1.0 App size : 49.1MB

: 49.1MB Developer : Peta Vision

: Peta Vision Age rating: 4+

