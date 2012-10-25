Lego wants YOUR designs for its 2014 movie!

Did you spend your childhood making Lego cars, planes, trains or spaceships? Then Lego wants to see your designs for its new 3D movie, Lego: The Motion Picture.

The iconic toy brick company is seeking unique and original vehicle designs - and it's offering the chance to win $1,000 for the best.

The Rocket Car by "Mike" is based on a real-world Rocket Car that began life as a ride at the Euclid Beach amusement park in Cleveland

The winning creation will be considered for a spot in the Warner Bros movie, which currently being directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and scheduled for cinematic release on 28 February 2014.

The vehicles must be built using only Lego pieces, and the challenge the company has set is to "build a custom vehicle - whether a car, plane, boat, rocket ship or any kind of transportation imaginable - while making it look as if it were re-purposed from parts of something else, such as a castle or a taco stand."

Xtreme Skyblade by "Philip" is a heavily armoured version of a Formula One car

There are separate competition categories for kids, teens and adults, and the tagline reads: "From your mind to the movie - dream it, build it, share it and win!"

Full details can be found at the movie website and you can view other entries on the competition's Facebook page.

Soaring to a New World by "Sven" is one of the entries you'll have to beat

The competition is open to residents of US and Canada, while there will be separate contests in other territories - details of the UK competition (open to under-14s only) can be found here.

Now read: