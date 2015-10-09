Designers react to the new Medium logo

The new Medium 2.0 includes a new logo

Over the last three years, online publishing platform Medium has been a fantastic way for writers to increase their portfolio, as well as helping readers to curate content based on topics that interest them the most. Yesterday saw the launch of Medium 2.0, a redesign introduced across web and mobile.

Part of the rebrand is a new logo design that Medium CEO Ev Williams says "better reflects the depth of perspective you can find on Medium. It also just looks cool."

The old Medium logo had a blocky, serifed typeface

Cool or not, it's certainly got designers talking online. Medium's old logo, a chunky serifed wordmark, was seen as straightforward and effective, and was generally liked by users.

The new logo still focusses on the capital 'M', but this time it has an extra dimension and more of a geometric shape. Medium art director Erich Nagier describes is as a "delightful game or a deeply satisfying puzzle."

The revamp has certainly delighted some online design critics...

Although not everyone is convinced that the new Medium logo is an improvement on the previous distinctive design...

whoever praises the new Medium logo doesn't have the slightest eye for detail. it's also meaningless. a Metro logo? pic.twitter.com/G6esW5bpd3October 8, 2015

I'm into serifs and slabs, so I kinda miss that in the new @Medium logo. https://t.co/HRC3Y3nKFAOctober 8, 2015

New @Medium logo looks like a classic high school/college branding project. Not a fan sorry!October 8, 2015

Probably needs time, but the new Medium logo really isn't working for me. Loved the old one.October 8, 2015

But what do you think? Is this a bold refresh for Medium or a massive step backwards? Let us know in the comments below!

