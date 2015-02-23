New York Times magazine unveils new logo and typefaces

The New York Times magazine has a new logo and fontset

You don't stay in print for 119 years without doing a few things right. And in the case of the New York Times magazine, founded in 1897, one of those things has been to regularly refresh its design.

It's now revealed its latest look, one which may not be revolutionary, but it is at least claimed to be significant.

In an editorial announcing the changes, it promises: "new concepts for columns, new writers, new ideas about how to compose headlines, new typefaces, new page designs in print and online, new ideas about the relationship between print and digital."

Team effort

The redesign was led by the title's design director, Gail Bichler and art director, Matt Willey, working closely with the designer Anton Ioukhnovets.

Most notably, it includes a new logo, shown below. The previous logo (top) has been redrawn by the typographer Matthew Carter, with the new design (bottom) described by the title as being "more modern, more graciously spaced".

The new logo (bottom) is more "graciously spaced" than the previous version (top)

More strikingly, there's also a new short-form logo for the magazine, for use in smaller and more casual settings like its Twitter page.

A simpler logo for small screens and social media

The new logo on the mag's Twitter page

Bichler and Willey have also also overseen the creation of an entire suite of typefaces for the publication, shown below.

All-new typography for the mag

The magazine also promises they'll continue to experiment with new and innovative ways of presenting stories online, after pioneering the Snowfall approach to multimedia publication.

