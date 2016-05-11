Instagram reveals a vivid new logo design

The new hazy logo hints at the app's famous filters

For an app that's renowned for its beautiful filters that can spice up even the dullest holiday snaps and still life photography, Instagram's old school instamatic camera logo never really reflected this key selling feature. All that looks set to change though, as the photo editing app has revealed a new logo design and set of icons.

With over 400 million users, and 80 million photos and videos uploaded to the app every single day, Instagram's redesign is sure to cause a few waves in the online photography community. The company itself says it reflects how "vibrant and diverse your storytelling has become".

A new set of icons for supported apps completes the redesign

Gone too is the distinctive blue background, replaced instead with a crisp white. Instagram says this change hopes to put more focus on the user's photos and videos. "We wanted to create a look that would represent the community's full range of expression – past, present, and future," they added.

The new logo is the result of a redesign that has been in the works since last year. Instagram's supporting apps, including Boomerang, Layout and Hyperlapse, have all been given an overhaul with a similar colour scheme.